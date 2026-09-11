Another Massachusetts town suspends use of Flock license plate readers

BOYLSTON, Mass. — The Boylston Police Department announced it has suspended its use of the Flock Safety automated license plate reader system and plans to terminate its agreement with the company.

Town officials said the decision was reached in coordination with the Bolyston Select Board and the Town Administrators’ Office.

Officials said the department has already stopped using the system.

The department will evaluate the technology and other options moving forward.

Boylston officials said they plan to hold a public discussion about the technology for residents.

The decision in Massachusetts comes as other communities and states reconsider their use of Flock technology.

Abington, Ayer, and Southbridge announced in early September that they will stop using the license-plate-reading cameras.

The Select Board has scheduled a public meeting for Sept. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

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