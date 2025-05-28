Annual fishing event raises funds, awareness for Veterans

CAPE COD — The third annual 'Spring Fling Black Sea Bass Tournament’, hosted by Fishing for the Mission 22, is set to take place this weekend at multiple locations across Cape Cod.

In preparation for the tournament, a group of veterans hit the water on Tuesday and tagged 22 black sea bass—symbolizing the 22 veterans lost to suicide each day. The initiative aims to honor their memory while raising awareness about veteran suicide.

During the tournament, the organizers say that if you catch one of the tagged, you’ll win $1000 and support the services helping countless veterans.

This year, organizers are hoping to raise $100,000 to fund the nonprofit’s programs, which include licensed behavioral health care for veterans, first responders, and their families.

The tournament is more than a competition—it’s a mission to bring attention and raise awareness of veteran suicide within the community and nationwide.

