Anheuser-Busch closing down New England plant in 2026

MERRIMACK, NH — One of the worldwide leaders in beer is closing its New Hampshire facility in 2026.

Anheuser-Busch says it is closing its facility in Merrimack, New Hampshire, early next year as the beermaker takes steps to “update and modernize” its US infrastructure.

All full-time employees at the New Hampshire plant will be offered full-time roles at one of the company’s nearly 100 other facilities across the country.

Employees who dont want to relocate will be offered severance packages, the company says.

The beermaker behind Budweiser and Bud Light is also closing its Fairfield, California, facility and is selling its Newark, New Jersey, location.

“Over the last five years we have taken steps to update and modernize our U.S. manufacturing operations, investing nearly $2 billion in our 100 facilities across the country; after conducting a thorough review, we have decided to sell our Newark, NJ facility to the Goodman Group and to close our facilities in Fairfield, CA and Merrimack, NH in early 2026; we will be shifting production from these three facilities to our other U.S. facilities and these changes will enable us to invest even more in our remaining operations and in our portfolio of growing, industry-leading brands; we will support the approximately 475 full-time employees currently working at these three facilities by offering all of them a full-time role elsewhere in our U.S. operations,” a Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group