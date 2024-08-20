Anheuser-Busch announces layoffs affecting workers in Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Anheuser-Busch recently notified Massachusetts that it plans to lay off nearly 200 workers at one of its facilities in Medford this fall.

The brewing company is transferring its AB ONE Boston wholesaling facility at 440 Riverside Avenue to Quality Beverage, but some workers could find work under the new ownership.

“We are working with Quality Beverage to ensure a smooth transition for our operations, including fully supporting our local teams, and as part of this ongoing transition, we expect that some opportunities will be made available for Boston employees with the Quality Beverage team,” an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said in a statement.

Anheuser-Busch filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act notification, also known as a WARN notice, with the MassHire Department of Career Services last week, notifying the state of plans to lay off 193 Medford workers between Nov. 1 and Nov. 24.

In a statement, Simon Wuestenberg, U.S. Chief Sales Officer at Anheuser-Busch, said the brewing company and its network of independent distributors “will continue to drive the growth of our iconic portfolio of brands while providing world-class service to our retail customers across Massachusetts.”

Quality Beverage is owned by Carl and Carmine Martignetti and already has distribution locations in Auburn, Taunton, and Chicopee.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with Anheuser-Busch into the greater Boston area and to represent its industry-leading brands in the marketplace,” Martignetti Companies said in a statement.

