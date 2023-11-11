Andover teacher strike extends into weekend

ANDOVER, Mass — The teacher’s strike in Andover will extend into the weekend.

Although the Andover Education Association and the School Committee met for eight hours, a deal was not reached Friday, a union spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

“Our strike vote has initiated the kind of bargaining we have wanted for months. We have a lot of ground to cover, but both sides are talking and that is because the community has voiced its support for what educators are fighting for,” the Andover Education Association said in a statement.

Educators worked the picket lines outside Andover schools Friday, calling for pay raises, protections for educator preparation time, longer lunch and recess periods and access to paid family and medical leave.

Teachers in Andover have voted to go on strike effective immediately.

The Andover school committee says their recent offers to the union are competitive and fair.

Andover Schools will be closed through the duration of the teacher strike, according to Andover School Committee Chair Tracey Spruce.

“It could be a couple days it could be a couple weeks we don’t know,” said Donna Ballou, an Andover parent.

Andover parents got reverse robocalls and emails letting them know that although school was canceled Friday, athletics will be continuing for now.

The two sides are expected to meet again on Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

