Andover still dealing with power outages days after powerful storms tear through region

ANDOVER, Mass. — By Sunday morning, about half of Andover remained without power after powerful storms tore through Merrimack Valley on Friday night.

Ruth and David Martin, Andover residents are among those customers still without power.

“The best part is, we’re both safe... other people are safe,” said Ruth.

The Martins, like many others, have a giant clean-up job ahead, as Friday’s storm snapped and toppled and uprooted dozens of trees in the Merrimack Valley. The Martins had one fall on their house, ripping down not only electrical lines, but damaging gas service, as well.

Crews continue to work around the clock to restore power as quickly & safely as possible. Be sure to never touch a downed power line and never approach or drive over a downed wire. pic.twitter.com/IwZl9jRlb3 — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) September 10, 2023

“They came this morning and they went to remove the tree and there’s a beehive in there,” Ruth said. “Once the tree is removed, Eversource will replace the gas and we’ll be good to go.”

There is still the matter of no electricity and no solid information on when it will come back on for the remaining customers.

“I don’t know... some people are saying 8:00,” said Cary Gosselin, who was taking refuge Sunday in the town’s community center.

“It’s been a moving target,” Ruth said. “Right now they’re saying 10:00 tonight. They told me 9:00 last night, then they told me midnight, then they said 12:00 this afternoon.”

Power and tree crews remained hard at work Sunday, even as thunderstorms developed over the area. Not only are many homes still without power, major businesses are, too -- including local grocery stores and pharmacies.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

