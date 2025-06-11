5 hospitalized after ambulance, police cruiser involved in rollover crashes minutes apart in NH city

MANCHESTER, NH — Five people were hospitalized after an ambulance and police cruiser were involved in rollover crashes just minutes apart in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Wednesday.

An ambulance was responding to a call around 11:40 a.m. Tarrytown Road and Nelson Street near the entrance to the Elliot Hospital, when it struck another vehicle.

The two medics inside the ambulance had to be removed by fire crews through the front windshield, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

Ambulance, police cruiser involved in rollover crashes minutes apart in Manchester, NH (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings)

While firefighters and other personnel responded to the crash near the hospital, a Manchester police cruiser was involved in another collision with a vehilce in the area of Valley Street and Jewett Street.

The police cruiser had one person inside and the other vehicle that rolled over had two people inside. Both people inside that car needed the help of rescue personnel to escape the vehicle.

Ambulance, police cruiser involved in rollover crashes minutes apart in Manchester, NH (Jeffrey Hastings/Jeffrey Hastings)

Both accidents are under investigation.

All five people involved in the two crashes were taken to nearby hospitals, the Manchester Fire Department said.

Both crashes took place within a half a mile of each other.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group