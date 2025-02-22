Already over capacity, homeless shelters overwhelmed by freezing temps

BROCKTON, Mass. — Already overwhelmed by a growing homeless population, local shelters are well over capacity as weeks of freezing temperatures plague the area.

Father Bill’s and MainSpring, which provides emergency shelter and services on the South Shore and across southern Massachusetts, has had a full house at its Quincy and Brockton locations for months. But this frigid winter has stretched the organization’s resources even thinner.

“We have been hit with a double whammy,” said Kim Kroeger, Senior Director of Operations. “Unfortunately, we’re so over capacity that our 124 beds here aren’t enough for a census of last night over 180 people… in this building sleeping.”

The shelter will not turn away anyone in need. That means those who do not get a bed through their lottery system can receive a mat to sleep on in the dining room or any area that does not block a fire exit. If there is no further floor space, guests can sleep at a dining table.

“The numbers we’re seeing now go really into a warming center, where we have these dining room tables up and we have people sit and we provide blankets and pillows to sit in a chair and sleep at night,” Kroeger said, acknowledging the conditions are not ideal but simply keeping people off the streets is the goal. “It’s warm, and there’s food, and so, we’re just trying to get everyone in from the outside.”

In a Facebook post this week, Father Bill’s and MainSpring informed the public of the strain on the shelters and put out an “urgent” request for help in feeding the hundreds in need at Quincy’s Yawkey Housing Resource Center and Brockton’s MainSpring House.

The organization asked for prepared meals for up to 200 guests at each location and received a heartwarming outpouring of support with dozens of offers from local restaurants, charitable groups, and individual residents.

“It’s wonderful to see,” Kroeger said. “I think people in these times really want to help where they can in feeding people.”

Among the many volunteers are Stella and William Green, who helped serve guests hot meals Friday night on behalf of Bedford Street Church of Christ in Abington. The couple has been volunteering there for more than two years.

“As cold as it’s been, it just breaks your heart,” Stella said. “We love helping others in any that way we can.”

MainSpring Guest Michael Krupnick, 72, told Boston 25 News he has been homeless since suffering a stroke and heart attack and losing his home.

Krupnick said the services at MainSpring House are making a brutal winter and tough life transition more bearable.

“I came to Father Bill’s, and I was accepted with open arms,” Krupnick said. “They gave me an opportunity to establish myself again. I like myself again.”

The Brockton shelter will move to a new location on Manley Street in the spring to offer not only 24-hour emergency shelter but also day services, a health center and a permanent housing option in an innovative building.

As the organization continues to address the homelessness crisis, the need is ongoing for donations of money, meals, volunteer hours, warm clothing, and more.

To coordinate a meal or partial meal delivery, visit: https://helpfbms.org/meals-basic-needs/. For monetary donations, visit: Donate – Father Bill’s & MainSpring.

