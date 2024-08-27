Allegations of sexual harassment at UPS Somerville store prompts Teamsters union standout

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A rally was held outside a UPS customer center in Somerville Tuesday morning amid allegations of sexual harassment by a supervisor against an employee.

According to Teamsters Local 25, management ignored an incident involving UPS supervisor Kye Waterman and a shop steward.

The incident was allegedly reported to the UPS Ethics Hotline a month ago but no action was taken. The Teamsters union says there is video of the incident and that several other harassment complaints at UPS Saugus and Franklin have also gone unanswered.

Boston 25 News has reached out to UPS for comment.

“Teamsters Local 25 will always fight and hit back against abusive UPS managers and supervisors everywhere,” said Tom Mari, President of Local 25 and Secretary-Treasurer of Joint Council 10. “Our members will not put up with this company’s bullying, especially when it uses discrimination to interfere with the work of our dedicated shop stewards.”

