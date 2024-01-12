AG: Suspect shot by NH police after stabbing K-9, confronting officers, dies from injuries

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities have launched an investigation after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in New Hampshire on Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the area of Pine and Plummer Streets in Manchester around 9:30 a.m., according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella. Officers responding to a call for a suspicious male found the suspect, identified as Jake Chiaradonna, hiding in an alleged stolen vehicle.

Chiaradonna allegedly refused commands to exit the vehicle, but eventually opened the car door. After again refusing to surrender peacefully, police say less-lethal force was utilized on Chiaradonna, including a K-9 unit, which Chiaradonna stabbed with a screwdriver.

Chiaradonna then fled on foot while being pursued by officers and the K-9, where he again assaulted the K-9 and confronted officers, according to authorities.

The attorney general’s office says one officer used deadly force and shot Chiaradonna. Chiaradonna was rushed to the hospital where he died several hours later.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident and the K-9 was treated for its wound and released after a trip to the veterinarian, according to officials.

The identity of the officer who used deadly force will not be disclosed until a formal interview takes place.

An autopsy for Chiaradonna is scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2024.

A building in the area of Pine and Plummer Streets was evacuated and the public was urged to avoid the area.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under active investigation.

Manchester Police are on the scene of a barricaded individual in a vehicle. As a precaution a neighboring building has been evacuated. Road is closed at Pine & Plummer. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/LW1qPe0Zxi — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) January 12, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

