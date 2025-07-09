Gilford, N.H., man arrested, facing theft-related charges for taking nearly $1M loan

CONCORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office announced that a Gilford man has been sentenced to prison for numerous theft-related charges.

Dennis Nordquist, 71, has been sentenced to serve two concurrent sentences for one class A felony count of Theft By Deception and one class B felony count of Securities Fraud. Nordquist is also sentenced to 3.5 – 7 years on a class A felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Theft By Deception, all of which is suspended until 10 years after his release from incarceration.

According to the A.G.’s office, Nordquist is convicted of obtaining a $962,000 loan to White Birch Brewing, LLC, which no longer operates.

The jury found that Nordquist had schemed to obtain the loan by means of deception, saying he would agree to repay the loan if the brewery defaulted, despite Nordquist having no way or intention to repay the loan.

Nordquist has been ordered to pay restitution, the amount of which will be determined after a later hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

