Abington woman indicted on abuse charges against her two-month-old

BROCKTON, Mass. — An Abington woman has been indicted on charges of physically abusing her two-month-old daughter.

34-year-old Jillian Timmons was indicted on two counts of Assault and Battery on a Child Causing Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Reckless Endangerment of a Child.

Back in July, a two-week investigation was conducted by the Massachusetts State Police after a member of the South Shore Hospital had reached out to authorities regarding suspected physical abuse of Timmons daughter.

Following an investigation, authorities gained probable cause and took Timmons into custody.

Timmons will be arraigned in Brockton Superior Court at a future date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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