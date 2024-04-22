98.5 The Sports Hub adds third chair to ‘Zolak & Bertrand’ show

BOSTON — Boston’s 98.5 The Sports Hub has added a full-time third chair to the “Zolak and Bertrand” show.

After Robert “Hardy” Poole left the show to become Fred Toucher’s new co-host on the station’s morning drive program, Scott Zolak and Marc Bertrand announced Monday that Tim McKone was joining their show as a full-time headlines guy.

“Show announcement. After much deliberation and, an extensive interview process. And, after many months, we have decided that we’re going to, let Tim McKone hang out here every single day with us going forward. Every day. Every day, five days a week,” Bertrand said via the sports radio station’s website. “Tim McKone is going to be with us, permanently. Here on Zolak and Bertrand. So congratulations, Tim.”

BREAKING NEWS: please welcome @Tim_McKone as our new headlines guy!!! https://t.co/UAUERS265P — Zolak & Bertrand (@ZoandBertrand) April 22, 2024

McKone said he was “fired up” to join the show on a full-time basis.

McKone has made fill-in appearances on The Sports Hub in a part-time capacity since 2013. He also previously worked as a sports reporter/anchor at WJAR-TV in Rhode Island.

I play for keeps: pic.twitter.com/pzmtNzveht — Tim McKone (@Tim_McKone) March 14, 2020

Hardy made his debut on the “Toucher & Hardy” show in January after Toucher’s longtime co-host Rich Shertenlieb decided to move on from his role.

