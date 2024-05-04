84-year-old arrested in connection with woman stabbed at East Boston apartment complex

BOSTON — An 84-year-old was arrested after a woman was stabbed at an East Boston apartment complex.

Officers responding to the area of 88 Brandywine Drive around 3 p.m. found an adult female suffering from a stab wound to the neck, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. It was later determined the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening when she arrived at the hospital.

Neighbors told Boston 25 reporter Daniel Coates that the victim, who lived at the complex, was possibly targeted because she is deaf.

Boston police say an 84-year-old male, from East Boston was arrested and is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (Knife), assault and battery on a +60/Disabled Person with injury, armed assault in a dwelling, and assault to murder.

The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and will be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

