Arrest made after woman was stabbed at East Boston apartment complex, police say

By Daniel Coates, Boston 25 News and Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Police arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman in broad daylight on Friday.

Officers responding to the area of 88 Brandywyne Drive around 3 p.m. found an adult female suffering from a stab wound, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Neighbors told Boston 25 reporter Daniel Coates that the victim, who lived at the complex, was possibly targeted because she is deaf.

Boston Police say a suspect has been arrested but have not released their identity.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

