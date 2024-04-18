80-year-old driver sustains only minor injuries after train and car collide in Beverly

Drivers were asked to avoid the area surrounding a collision between a car and a train in Beverly on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Transit Police, an 80-year-old man in a 2020 Toyota Camry entered the Hale Street Railroad Crossing just before 4 p.m. The Camry sustained major front-end damage and the driver was transported to an area hospital.

He sustained only minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Transit officials say the grade crossing safety system as well as lights and audible alarms were fully operational at the time of the crash, and that the gates were in the down position. Commuter Rail service was significantly delayed due to the collision.

Preliminary Investigation suggests at the Hale Street Crossing in Beverly an 80y/o driver of a 2020 Camry ignored the flashing lights, audible alarm & drove around crossing gate onto tracks and was struck by #MBTA CR train. Driver transported to hospital unknown injury. pic.twitter.com/CyEoxbtk97 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) April 17, 2024

Hale Street was closed between the intersection with Haskell Street and the intersection with Thissell Street after the reported motor vehicle accident, Beverly police shared on social media.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ - Hale Street will be closed until further notice inbound from the intersection of Hale and Haskell Street and outbound from the intersection of Hale and Thissell Streets due to a motor vehicle accident involving a train. Motorists shouldseek alternate routes. — Beverly Police Dept (@BeverlyPD) April 17, 2024

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group