‘Pointed a gun at officers’: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Raynham, DA says

RAYNHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was shot and killed by Raynham police Tuesday afternoon after he pulled a handgun on the officers, Plymouth County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said.

The man, identified as Stephen Maclean, was shot inside his King Phillip Street apartment after opening the door and pointing a handgun at several officers who were responding, Quinn said.

“He opened the door and pointed a gun at the officers,” Quinn told reporters at a news conference Tuesday evening.

Quinn said one of the officers deployed a taser while two other officers fired their weapons hitting Maclean. No officers were injured.

Maclean was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

According to Quinn, the man was arrested Monday on charges of intimidation of a witness and disorderly conduct in connection with an ongoing court case that involved his girlfriend. He was released following his court appearance.

Police were called back to Maclean’s residence on Tuesday. It is unclear at this time who called the police, but Quinn said it might have been the girlfriend.

Quinn said the officers who responded had body cameras on.

A neighbor tells Boston 25 they heard seven or eight shots fired and saw a man taken into an ambulance.

“They were all repetitive like boom boom boom boom boom and that was it,” said Kyle Wilder, “It took like probably 45 minutes for them to get the suspect out and wheeled into the ambulance and I did see like bandages on his chest.”

Crime scene tape could be seen covering the front lawn and driveway of the residence.

The incident remains under investigation and the public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

