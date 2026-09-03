8-year-old hospitalized after being hit by school bus in Manchester

An 8-year-old child has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a school bus in New Hampshire on Thursday.

Police in Manchester told Boston 25 News that the 8-year-old was struck by a school bus on Second Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the child was breathing and conscious when they rushed to the hospital and that the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

“We are aware of an incident involving a student and a Manchester School District school bus this afternoon on Second Street. Our teams are in contact with the families of the student and everyone onboard the bus at the time. Our thoughts are with the student and their family,” a spokesperson with Manchester Public Schools told Boston 25 News.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The children aboard the school bus were transferred to another bus and transported to their planned drop-off locations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group