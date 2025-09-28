74-year-old Massachusetts hiker rescued from New Hampshire trail

NEW HAMPSHIRE — A 74-year-old hiker from Massachusetts was rescued Friday evening after experiencing severe cramps on a New Hampshire trail.

Around 4 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was in distress on the South Moat Trail. The hiker, identified as Richard Crooks, of Sandwich, had been hiking with a friend and began suffering from severe leg and arm cramps while descending from the summit of South Moat Mountain.

His hiking partner attempted to rehydrate him for nearly an hour in hopes he could continue on his own, but the cramps persisted. With no improvement, the friend called 911 for help. The pair was more than two miles from the trailhead at the time.

Rescue crews reached their location and carried Crooks out using a litter. He reached the trailhead shortly after 9 p.m. and was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group