7 hospitalized, 1 in critical condition after ammonia leak in North Attleboro, fire chief says

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. — Seven people were taken to the hospital following an ammonia leak at an industrial business in North Attleboro on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of an ammonia line being cut inside the JT Inman building on Larsen Way around 10 a.m. determined that the line to a 2,000-gallon tank of ammonia had been cut while work was being conducted, according to North Attleboro Fire Chief Chris Coleman.

“The ammonia started to disperse into the building,” Coleman said. “We had seven people transported to the hospital, all with varying degrees of severity.”

One victim was said to be in critical condition, while the other six were being treated for minor injuries, Coleman added.

North Attleboro firefighters shut off the ammonia from the outside of the building, but a hazmat team was called to the scene to inspect the ammonia tank from the inside.

The hazmat team also planned to assess ammonia levels in the building.

Ammonia leak at industrial building in North Attleboro

“Ammonia is a very poisonous gas when a piping is cut. It’s toxic, which is why the hazmat team is gearing up in Level-A suits,” Coleman said. “They are fully-encapsulating suits and they can go in and assess the atmosphere.”

Coleman noted that one nearby business was evacuated as a precaution.

“We did have a slight odor on the outside of the building but that’s because they had some internal fans venting the ammonia out of the building,” Coleman explained. “There is no hazard to the public. The ammonia is contained to the building.”

Coleman said crews were working to determine if the leak involved liquid or gas ammonia. Ammonia primarily causes toxic inhalation but it can cause burns in its liquid form.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group