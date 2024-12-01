61-year-old woman arrested for DUI after car slams into pole in Pelham, NH

PELHAM, N.H — A 61-year-old woman has been arrested, and charged with a DUI after she slammed her car into a utility pole in Pelham, NH.

According to police on November 29 around 11:42 p.m., officers responded to a call for a single-vehicle accident on Old Gage Hill Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a white 2020 Lexus sedan embedded in a utility pole by Eddy Lane.

The driver, identified as sixty-one-year-old Denise Winn of Pelham, NH was not injured. Investigation determined that Winn was driving south on Old Gage Hill Rd. when she failed to negotiate the left-hand turn after Eddy Ln.

The Lexus left the road and struck the utility pole with its front end. Officers observed indicators of impairment on scene, and Winn was arrested for driving under the influence.

The road was closed as utility crews worked overnight to replace the broken utility pole.

Winn was charged with Aggravated DUI and Criminal Mischief. Denise was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned at Salem District Court on December 9th, 2024.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 603-635-2411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group