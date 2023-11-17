6 people displaced after fire crews extinguish 2nd alarm fire on Rector Rd. in Boston

BOSTON — Fire crews worked to extinguish a 2nd alarm fire in Boston late Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at a 2 1/2-story building on Rector Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy smoke coming out of the building.

Photos show heavy fire through the roof and multiple companies are working to extinguish the fire.

6 people were displaced from the home and there are no injuries to the residence or to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Companies working at a fire on Rector Road heavy smoke condition throughout the 2 1/2 story building . A second alarm has been ordered pic.twitter.com/bhLdyEjfYn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 17, 2023

Heavy fire thru the roof as companies continue to chase the Fire through the building. All companies are working pic.twitter.com/jR5YNkXWPi — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 17, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

