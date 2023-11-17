Local

6 people displaced after fire crews extinguish 2nd alarm fire on Rector Rd. in Boston

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

Fire crews work to extinguish 2nd alarm fire on Rector Rd. in Boston Fire crews work to extinguish 2nd alarm fire on Rector Rd. in Boston (Boston Fire Department)

BOSTON — Fire crews worked to extinguish a 2nd alarm fire in Boston late Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the scene at a 2 1/2-story building on Rector Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted with heavy smoke coming out of the building.

Photos show heavy fire through the roof and multiple companies are working to extinguish the fire.

6 people were displaced from the home and there are no injuries to the residence or to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

