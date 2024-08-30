5 juveniles from Massachusetts involved in fiery car wreck in New Hampshire

PELHAM, Mass. — Five juveniles from Massachusetts were taken to the hospital after the car they were riding in crashed into a tree and burst into flames in New Hampshire early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers and firefighters responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Jericho Road and Curier Road in Pelham around 3:25 a.m. found a 2013 Volkswagen Golf fully engulfed in flames, according to the Pelham Police Department.

All of the juveniles, from Dracut and Lowell, were taken to a Massachusetts hospital. One of them suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the other four suffered minor injuries.

Alcohol and speed appear to be a factor in the crash, police noted. The names of those involved in the crash weren’t released.

Anyone who witnessed the fiery wreck is urged to contact Pelham Police Officer Warren McQuaide at wmcquaide@pelhampolice.com or 603-635-2411.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

