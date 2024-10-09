4 Northeastern graduate students diagnosed with chickenpox

BOSTON — 4 Northeastern graduate students have been diagnosed with chickenpox.

According to the Northeastern University newspaper, “The Huntington News”, the students live off campus and are “isolating and being treated for the disease and are taking all necessary precautions.”

“The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) has determined that any individual who has not been fully vaccinated for varicella or has not had chickenpox in the past and is exposed to someone who has contracted or goes on to contract varicella must isolate,” an email sent to student reads.

The isolation period begins eight days after exposure and ends 21 days after exposure.

Chickenpox, also called varicella, is a disease caused by a virus that spreads easily from person to person, Mass gov said. It causes an itchy rash that looks like tiny blisters.

For more information about chickenpox, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

