4 juveniles accused in string of antisemitic, racist, homophobic incidents in New Hamphire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Four juveniles have been identified as suspects in a recent string of antisemitic, racist, and homophobic incidents in a New Hampshire city, authorities announced Thursday.

The suspects, whose names haven’t been released because of their ages, are currently “working through the juvenile justice system” as criminal mischief cases against them continue, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say their investigation involves 15 incidents on Candia Road, Gabrielle Street, and South Beech Street, where hateful messages were found last week.

Investigators noted the acts appear random, with no indication that specific individuals or properties were intentionally targeted.

Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr praised his detectives for tracking down the suspects quickly.

“I am pleased that our detectives’ diligent work has led to such significant progress in less than a week, Marr said in a statement. “Their dedication reflects our commitment to taking these incidents seriously and holding those responsible accountable. Hateful and destructive behavior has no place in Manchester and will not be tolerated.”

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has surveillance footage is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

An investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

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