38 years later: Maine authorities seeking public’s help to solve 1986 cold case of missing teen

JAY, Maine — Nearly four decades ago, 17-year-old Kimberly Moreau disappeared in Maine.

Now, state police are hoping someone in the New England area will come forward with more information about what happened to Kimberly, in a decades-old case that investigators are calling an unsolved homicide.

On Thursday, which marked the 38th anniversary of Kimberly’s sudden disappearance, Maine investigators issued a public plea for any information to help solve the cold case.

The 17-year-old was last seen in Jay at around midnight on May 9, 1986, when she was with an unidentified person she met earlier in the day, state police said. She has not been seen since.

“Extensive searches have been conducted throughout the region and several people have been interviewed. Foul play is suspected,” state police said.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Kimberly Moreau is urged to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-657-5710.

Members of the public may also report information using the leave-a-tip form at this link.

Jay is a small town north of Lewiston and west of Waterville. The town’s population was 4,620 at the 2020 Census.

