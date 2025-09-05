3 things to do this weekend: Boston Arts Festival, Marshfield Rib Cook-off, Sterling Fair

The weekend is here!

If you’re looking for something to do, Boston 25’s Catherine Parrotta has a few suggestions:

Boston Arts Festival

The Boston Arts Festival is calling all art lovers! You can enjoy the work of Boston-area artists and musicians this Saturday and Sunday at the Boston Arts Festival. The festival runs from 11am to 6pm both days at Christopher Columbus Park. This festival is free to attend, and you can check the website for the schedule of events.

Marshfield Community Rib Cook-Off

It may be September, but cookout season isn’t over. And this Saturday at the Marshfield Fairgrounds from noon to 7 pm, you can attend the Marshfield Community Rib Cook-Off for good food while supporting a good cause. This is a fundraiser, so tickets cost $8 in advance or $12 at the gate for guests over the age of 12. Admission includes live entertainment, a touch-a-truck, and lots of other family activities. You can also see which ribs reign supreme in this amateur ribs competition. Once you’re in, you can buy food or beverages for an additional charge.

Sterling Fair

And if the start of September has you thinking about fall fair season, look no further than Sterling this weekend. The Sterling Fair is already underway and runs through Sunday. You can find rides, horse, oxen and tractor pulls, livestock shows, and plenty of fair food and entertainment. Check the website for the full schedule.

