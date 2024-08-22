3 men charged in December 2023 robbery of Lawrence jewelry store

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Three men are facing charges in connection with a December 2023 robbery of a jewelry store in Lawrence.

Eric Rosario, 26, Rosnel Polanco, 26, and Robert Santana, 29 are all being charged with one count each of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery.

According to court documents, on December 15, 2023, the three men allegedly entered a Lawrence jewelry store armed with firearms and stole over $500,000 worth of jewelry and precious metals.

Numerous employees of the store were present at the time, and it is alleged that the defendants robbed them of their jewelry and cell phones, the U.S. Attorney’s office says.

The defendants then allegedly pointed firearms at the victims’ heads and pressed the firearms to their backs as they brought the victim employees downstairs to the basement where the jewelry store’s office and safes were located.

The defendants then allegedly forced the owner to open the safe. The second safe could not be opened and the defendants then fled the scene in a rented Nissan Altima that was later found burned and torched in a field in Maine the following day.

Rosario, Polanco, and Santana are in custody and will appear in federal court

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

