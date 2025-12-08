3 arrested in connection with overdoses of 7 Rhode Island college students

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Three people are facing charges after seven Providence College students overdosed during a weekend incident, authorities said.

Detectives executing a search warrant at an apartment on Hawkins Street in Providence arrested Angel Williams, 33, Patrick Patterson, 32, and Kimsheree Simoneau, 33, on various drug and gun charges, according to the Providence Police Department.

Police say they found four people unresponsive on the front lawn of a house on Liege Street and three others inside. A Providence College spokesperson identified the victims as students at the school, WPRI-TV reported.

All seven were administered Narcan and are expected to survive.

Police say detectives seized three handguns, including a suspected ghost gun, two assault-style rifles, about 20 grams of fentanyl, and an estimated $1,700 in cash as part of their initial investigation.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

