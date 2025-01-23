2nd largest school district in Mass. ‘will not coordinate’ with ICE amid Trump immigration crackdown

WORCESTER, Mass. — Undocumented immigrants may no longer be protected from federal immigration authorities in public schools or houses of worship as President Donald Trump cracks down on immigrants.

In many districts, educators have sought to reassure immigrant parents that schools are safe places for their kids, including Worcester Public Schools, after the Trump administration did away with a previous policy that protected undocumented immigrants in sensitive locations.

Worcester educators said there have not been any sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement on school campuses or at bus stops, assuring families that they “will not coordinate with ICE.”

They also cited their existing policies and procedures for handling future interactions with federal immigration authorities.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said the district will not coordinate with ICE, share student records with ICE unless there’s been a court order or parent permission, allow ICE agents into WPS without a criminal warrant, or allow ICE inside for an ICE detainer, administrative warrant, or any document related to civil immigration enforcement.

“A free, public education is a cornerstone of our democracy. Worcester Public Schools is committed to educating all children, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or immigration status,” Monárrez wrote. “WPS is steadfast in its commitment to ensuring the safety, well-being, and rights of all our children.”

Monárrez added, “Principals and school-based staff have received detailed guidance on protecting students’ rights, responding to ice interactions, and supporting students whose parents or guardians may be detained during the school day.”

The school system said they don’t ask families about immigration statuses and reminded people to make sure their child’s information is up to date in their system.

An estimated 733,000 school-aged children are in the U.S. illegally, according to the Migration Policy Institute. Many more have U.S. citizenship but have parents who are in the country illegally.

