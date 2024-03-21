27-year-old man facing assault charges for stabbing person during fight at Plymouth restaurant

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing assault charges after allegedly stabbing one person and menacing another with a knife during an altercation at a Plymouth restaurant.

Plymouth Police said officers responded to a ‘large fight’ at a downtown restaurant at 11 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers broke up the disturbance and began rendering aid to two people who had been ‘stabbed.’

Surveillance video from the restaurant showed a big group of patrons actively fighting which led to the arrest of a 27-year-old Richard Velez, of Middleboro in connection to the assault.

Velez is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault using a dangerous weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon and disturbing the peace, according to police.

The Investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed against other patrons.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

