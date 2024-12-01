26-year-old man hospitalized after stabbing in Brighton

BOSTON — A man is in the hospital after an overnight stabbing in Brighton.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person stabbed around 2:34 a.m. at 89 Guest St.

Upon arrival, officers located a 26-year-old male victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS and his condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and the stabbing is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

