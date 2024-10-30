BOSTON — Our investigative team received dozens of calls and emails from viewers over the years, with concerns over the ignition interlock program in Massachusetts.

The program is designed to keep our roads safe from repeat drunk drivers.

We learned the number of people fighting Interlock violations has tripled recently, so we started taking a closer look at the concerns.

For the last 6 months, we reached out to dozens of residents with complaints, lawyers, the RMV and MADD.

Watch what we uncovered about the simple triggers for false positives and the steep penalties drivers are facing, in our 2-part series: “25 Investigates: RMV Lockouts” Thursday morning at 7:15 am and Thursday night at 10:15 pm.

