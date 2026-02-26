21-year-old man seriously hurt after snowmobile, truck collide in Bradford, NH

BRADFORD, NH — A 21-year-old man was seriously hurt after his snowmobile and a truck collided in New Hampshire.

According to NH Fish and Game, just after 6:30 p.m. officers 21-year-old Joshua McComish of Newbury attempted to cross Route 114 at a designated snowmobile trail crossing near the Student Transportation of America Facility.

Officers say McComish did not see an oncoming truck traveling north on Route 114.

The truck operator, identified as 42-year-old Clayton Christie of Henniker, did not see the snowmobile enter the roadway.

Christie and McComish collided, causing serious damage to both the snowmobile and truck, along with serious injuries to McComish.

McComish was transported to Concord Hospital for treatment of his injuries by Henniker Ambulance.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

