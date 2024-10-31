2024′s best states to find work: Where N.H., Mass., R.I., Vermont and Maine rank

BOSTON — Looking for work?

Five of the six New England states are among the Top 10 states in the nation to find a job, according to a new study released this week by the personal-finance website WalletHub.

New Hampshire topped the list as the best state in America to find a job, according to WalletHub. Vermont came in second, followed by Massachusetts ranking fourth among the best states to find work.

Maine came in seventh on the list, followed by Rhode Island ranking eighth among the best places for job seekers.

WalletHub compared the 50 states across 34 key indicators of job-market strength and economic vitality.

“Living in one of the best states for jobs can provide stable conditions for the long-term, helping you ride out the fluctuations that the economy will experience in the future,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement.

“The best states for jobs make it easier for residents to find and retain jobs, and employers in these states also offer very competitive compensation and benefits,” Lupo said. “In addition, the top states are great places for people looking to raise a family, ranking among the best states for working parents.”

Here are the key rankings for Massachusetts’ metrics, which ultimately led to its overall rank:

25th – Job Opportunities

– Job Opportunities 2nd – Employment Growth

– Employment Growth 12th – Monthly Average Starting Salary

– Monthly Average Starting Salary 13th – Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

– Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living) 5th – Avg. Length of Work Week (in Hours)

The data set ranged from employment growth to the median annual income to the average commute time.

The top five states to find work were New Hampshire, Vermont, Minnesota, Massachusetts, and North Dakota.

The worst states in America to find a job were Alaska, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, and West Virginia, according to the study.

Read WalletHub’s complete report on its website here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group