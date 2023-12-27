$200K bail for Winthrop police lieutenant facing child rape charge

WINTHROP, Mass. — A longtime member of the Winthrop Police Department was ordered held Wednesday on $200,000 bail in connection with an investigation into child rape allegations.

Winthrop Police Lt. James Feeley, 56, of Winthrop was arraigned Wednesday morning in East Boston District Court on charges including aggravated rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said.

A criminal complaint alleged that Feeley “did unlawfully have sexual intercourse or unnatural sexual intercourse” with the victim and that the victim was “under 12 years of age.”

Feeley was arrested Tuesday by state police detectives assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Winthrop Police Chief Terence M. Delehanty said Feeley will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation.

Delehanty told investigators that he was called to the Belle Isle Cemetery in Winthrop on Christmas Night, where he encountered Feeley, who had stated that he “was really in a bad way,” according to a police report.

While speaking with Delehanty, Feeley confessed to the rape and assault allegations as he stood near his parents’ grave site, the report stated. When Delehanty asked him why he was at the grave site, Feeley allegedly said, " What do you think?”

Delehanty also told investigators that he believed Feeley was suicidal and armed with a handgun, the report indicated. Feeley was later taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed Feeley in handcuffs as he was escorted out of a Suffolk County Sheriff’s van and into court to face the charges.

Feeley was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant in 2020 after holding the rank for three years. He previously served as a patrolman for six years and reserve police officer for eight years. He is also a medic for the Metro North Special Operations Unit.

Feeley has been a member of the department for more than 20 years.

A judge also ordered Feeley to stay away from the alleged victim in this case, surrender his passport and all firearms, remain in the Commonwealth, and refrain from having contact with children under the age of 16.

The state initially requested bail of $500,000 but Feeley’s attorney argued for a lower amount, stating that his client had already brought “shame and embarrassment” upon his family and department.

An investigation into Feeley remains ongoing.

He is due back in court on Jan. 29, 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

