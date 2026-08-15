20 people displaced in overnight fire in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — 20 people were displaced after an overnight fire in Manchester.

One police officer was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

According to the Manchester Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a building fire on Main Street at 1:47 a.m.

First-arriving companies confirmed a working fire with heavy flames on all three floors of a residential apartment building.

All searches were negative, as all occupants were able to escape before the fire department arrived.

The Manchester Fire Department said the large volume of fire and close proximity of neighboring homes caused two other residential buildings to catch fire.

A third alarm was struck to bring additional resources to the scene.

After a partial roof collapse at the original fire building, crews were pulled out and a defensive operation was conducted.

The fire was declared under control at 3:36 a.m.

In all, three buildings were involved, and 20 occupants were displaced. The Red Cross is on scene assisting those affected.

One police officer was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation and has since been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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