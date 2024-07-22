2 seriously injured after 3-vehicle crash in Westmoreland, NH

Two people were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Westmoreland, New Hampshire Sunday.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the intersection of Route 12 and River Road North around 12:38 p.m. when a Toyota Sienna struck a 1980 Fiat Spider waiting for traffic to pass before turning left. The impact pushed the Fiat into the oncoming opposite lane where it was hit by a 2002 Ford F-350.

The driver of the Sienna, Kim Carrier, 46, of Swanzey, New Hampshire and a child inside the Toyota was not injured.

The driver of the Fiat, Peter Friedrichs, 67, and his passenger, Irene Friedrichs, 73, of Keene, became trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries.

Responding firefighters were forced to use the Jaws of Life to remove them.

Peter Friedrichs was rushed to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Irene Friedrichs was flown by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts to be checked out for her serious and unknown injuries.

The driver of the F-350, Landon Lake, 19, of Walpole, New Hampshire, was not hurt.

Route 12 was closed for more than an hour due to the crash.

The New Hampshire State Police was helped at the scene by members of the Walpole, New Hampshire Police Department, the Westmoreland Fire & Rescue Department, Cheshire County EMS, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group