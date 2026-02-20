2 police officers hospitalized during raging house fire in Western Massachusetts

MONSON, Mass. — Two police officers have been rushed to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment after a massive house fire in western Massachusetts Thursday night.

Dozens of firefighters surrounded the Silver Street home in Monson, trying to douse the heavy flames erupting from the roof of the building.

Neighbors say the house is one of the oldest homes in the community.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone inside the home was hurt.

