2 people pulled from wrecked pickup truck after vehicle crashes into South Shore home

RANDOLPH, Mass. — Two people had to be pulled from the wreckage of a pickup truck after the vehicle crashed into a home on the South Shore early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 26 Scannell Road in Randolph around 1:45 a.m. found a crumpled Ford F-150 pickup truck pressed up against a house, according to the Randolph Police Department.

Crews found two people trapped in the truck, which was resting on its side. Firefighters then extricated both crash victims.

Randolph crash

The passenger was taken to Boston Medical Center South in Brockton. The driver of the truck, who “required more extensive extrication efforts,” was rushed to Boston Medical Center in Boston.

Police said the injuries suffered by the passenger and driver were not believed to be life‑threatening.

No additional details were immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

