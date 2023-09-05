2 in custody after carjacked vehicle involved in head-on collision in Lynn, police say

LYNN, Mass. — Two people were taken into custody after a vehicle that was stolen in a suspected carjacking incident was involved in a head-on collision in Lynn on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers on patrol near Chestnut and Essex streets around 7:15 a.m. observed the suspect vehicle crash head-on with another vehicle in an attempt to flee the area, according to the Lynn Police Department.

“The victim in this crash was transported to the hospital with injuries,” Lynn Police Lt. Rick Connick wrote in a statement. “Two suspects were taken into custody.”

Video from the scene showed a white Honda flipped on its roof in the middle of the roadway and a black Nissan with a crumpled hood resting outside of Tony Tipico Restaurant.

Multiple Lynn police cruisers blocked off the neighborhood to traffic while detectives gathered evidence at the scene.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries suffered by those involved in the crash.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area during the height of the evening commute.

Connick didn’t provide any additional details.

An investigation remains ongoing.

