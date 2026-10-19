2 officers injured while taking larceny suspect into custody in the South End

BOSTON — Two police officers were injured while taking a larceny suspect into custody in the South End on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded around 5:06 p.m. to a larceny in progress at Tatte Bakery at 345 Harrison Avenue.

When officers arrived, they spoke with bakery employees who reported that a suspect had entered the store and allegedly stolen their tip jar. The suspect fled the scene but later returned to a nearby CVS.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. A description of the individual was then broadcast to officers.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers patrolling the area of West Fourth Street and Frontage Road spotted an individual matching the description of the suspect from the earlier larceny.

As officers approached, the suspect allegedly tried to flee on foot. Multiple officers attempted to stop him, but police said he began flailing his arms and resisting arrest despite repeated verbal commands.

Two officers suffered injuries and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kobe Nevels, 28, was charged with larceny from a building, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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