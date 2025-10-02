2 men arrested, officer hurt after ‘violent disturbance’ at Boston’s MGM Music Hall

BOSTON — A pair of Cape Cod men were arrested and a police officer was injured after a “violent disturbance” during a rap concert at Boston’s MGM Music Hall on Wednesday night, authorities said.

Officers working a paid detail at the venue at 2 Lansdowne Street were assisting security with removing a Kevin Gates concertgoer when things escalated out of control, according to the Boston Police Department.

The concertgoer, who police identified as 30-year-old Edwin Rivera, of Mashpee, threw a beverage and swung at an officer before grabbing onto the officer’s jacket and attempting to pull him toward the sidewalk outside the venue, which was crowded with pedestrians and vehicles, police allege.

Rivera also allegedly tried to grab the officer’s firearm.

“During the struggle, Rivera reached for the officer’s department-issued firearm while also dislodging the officer’s radio. Officers were eventually able to bring Rivera to the ground and place him in handcuffs after repeated resistance,” the department said in a news release.

A second suspect, 27-year-old Steven Costa, of Hyannis, is accused of interfering with officers by yelling at them and attempting to strike another officer who had fallen during the altercation.

“Costa ignored multiple verbal commands and warnings, leading officers to deploy a Taser to subdue him and place him under arrest,” the department said.

One officer involved in the altercation was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Rivera is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a police officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, intimidation of a police officer, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Costa is charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, intimidation of a police officer, interfering with a police officer, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Both men are slated to be called to Roxbury District Court to face the charges.

An investigation is ongoing.

