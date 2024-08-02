2 men accused of transporting over 500 kilos of meth, cocaine, from California to Andover arrested

ANDOVER, Mass. — Two Indian nationals are facing federal charges for allegedly trafficking a “disturbing” amount of drugs across the country.

28-year-old Simranjit Singh and 19-year-old Gusimrat Singh, both of Fresno, California, were each charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Charging documents say undercover Homeland Security special agents became aware of a California-based drug trafficking organization trying to transport methamphetamine to Boston. The undercover agents made contact with the organization, expressing a desire to buy 65 pounds (32 kilograms) of meth, which was agreed upon.

On Monday, July 29, officials say a white tractor-trailer carrying the contraband arrived at a planned Andover address around 10:15 p.m. to sell to the Homeland Security special agents.

The driver and passenger of the tractor-trailer, identified as Singh and Singh, allegedly handed over 65 pounds of meth to the agents and were subsequently arrested.

A search of the cab of the Singh’s trailer allegedly netted over 400 kilogram bricks of suspected cocaine with a street value of over $10.5 million.

“Seizures of this magnitude have a significant public health and safety impact on our local communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael J. Krol for Homeland Security Investigations in New England. “These investigations are difficult and dangerous, yet it remains imperative that HSI continue to work with our partners to disrupt the flow of dangerous drugs into New England.”

“The sheer amount of drugs seized in this one case is disturbing and dangerous,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “I am grateful for our dedicated law enforcement partners who have worked so diligently to prevent harmful drugs from reaching our streets.”

Both Singh’s appeared in federal court on Thursday and remain in federal custody.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group