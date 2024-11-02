2 juveniles arrested in connection with Halloween decorations vandalism in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, NH — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with a Halloween decoration vandalism in Nashua, NH.

On October 13, Nashua police received reports of vandalism to Halloween decorations that occurred between October 11 and October 13.

The suspects were captured on home video surveillance systems and appeared to be juveniles, police said.

After further investigation, on Halloween, Nashua police arrested two juveniles in connection with the vandalism.

The suspects were charged with two counts of criminal mischief.

Nashua Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (603)589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group