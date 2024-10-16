2 deceased, 1 seriously injured after crash on NH highway

GREENLAND, Mass. — Two people were killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash on a New Hampshire highway Wednesday.

Troopers responded to crash on I-95 southbound in Greenland around 1:13 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2023 Toyota Camry being driven by 24-year-old Steve Le, of Methuen was traveling north when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed over the median and collided with a 2019 Ford Econoline that was being driven by Leslie Lynn, 58, of Roanake, Virginia.

Le and Lynn were pronounced dead the scene. A passenger in Lynn’s Ford was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their serious injuries.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 remained closed near the crash scene at mile marker 9.2.

Emergency personnel are working to clear debris and investigate the crash. Traffic was routed into Exit 3.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Brian Hanna at Brian.D.Hanna@dos.nh.gov.

New Hampshire State Police reminded drivers that using a cell phone while driving while driving, crossing the median and using emergency vehicle crossovers are illegal and unsafe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

