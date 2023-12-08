19-year-old woman facing DWI charge after rollover crash in New Hampshire parking lot

HUDSON, N.H. — A 19-year-old woman is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated following a rollover crash in a parking lot in New Hampshire early Friday morning, officials said.

Ava Cambray, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned in Nashua District Court next month on the charge of DWI, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in a parking lot at 76 Lowell Road in Hudson just before 12:30 a.m. found a 2013 Honda Accord with four people inside flipped on its roof, police said.

Three of the four occupants were evaluated at the scene and refused additional medical treatment.

Cambray was taken into custody and later released on personal recognizance.

The crash remains under investigation.

