18-year-old seriously injured after crash involving a motorcycle in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — An 18-year-old was seriously hurt after a crash involving a motorcycle in Attleboro.

According to the Attleboro Fire Department, around 6:15 a.m., crews responded to the area of 165 Pleasant St. for a reported motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival, firefighters located a motorcycle in the roadway with significant damage and an SUV with moderate damage.

An 18-year-old male sustained significant injuries. The male was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

Pleasant Street between Starkey Avenue and Forest Street remains closed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group