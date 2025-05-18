18-year-old high school senior killed in single-vehicle crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — An 18-year-old high school senior was killed in single-vehicle crash in Falmouth late Saturday night.

According to police, officer as well as the Falmouth Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene of a single-vehicle fatal accident on Acapesket Road.

The driver was an eighteen-year-old senior at Falmouth High School, police said.

Police released few details but said counseling support will be available today, Sunday, May 18, at the Falmouth High School Library from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.

There will be additional counselors and therapists from the larger community available, including Falmouth Police Department, Falmouth Human Services, and Sharing Kindness.

“There will also be counseling available at the school on Monday to support all students and staff as we all process this difficult event,” Falmouth police said.

The student’s name has not been released at this time.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

