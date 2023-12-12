18-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Roslindale stabbing, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after they say a stabbing in Roslindale left an 18-year-old victim dead Monday night.

According to Boston Police, officers responded to the area of 63 Bradeen Street for a stabbing around 5:32 p.m.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Their identity is not being released at this time.

No description of a suspect was immediately available.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crime to give them a call.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

